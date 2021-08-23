Bhubaneswar, Aug 23 (PTI) Indian Super League club Odisha FC on Monday announced that it has reached an agreement with Malaysian side Johor Darul Ta'zim FC over a loan deal of midfielder Liridon Krasniqi.

Krasniqi will represent the Bhubaneswar-based side in the upcoming eighth edition of the ISL.

Also Read | 'Arteta Out' Trends on Twitter After Arsenal Suffer 0-2 Defeat to Chelsea in Premier League 2021-22 Clash.

The 29-year-old attacking midfielder started his career in Europe and made his senior professional debut for FK Mladá Boleslav in Czech Republic in 2011 before signing for Turkish club Ankaraspor. He was loaned out to another club in Turkey - Fethiyespor.

Krasniqi moved to Malaysia in 2015 and played for Kedah Darul Aman Football Club. He also won the 2016 Malaysia Cup and 2017 Malaysia FA Cup titles for Kedah before signing for Melaka United in 2019.

Also Read | World Athletics U20 Championships 2021: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Athletes on Winning Medals at WA U20 Nairobi.

In the previous season, Krasniqi was roped in by current Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta'zim and then represented Australian side Newcastle Jets in the A-League on loan in early 2021.

Krasniqi has a unique achievement of representing three national teams. After playing for the Albanian under 21 side and Kosovo senior team, he made his debut for the Malaysian senior national team earlier this year.

After signing for the club, he said, "I hope it will be a great season ahead under head coach Kiko Ramirez. I can't wait to get started and meet my teammates at OFC. We will try and bring joy for all the Odisha fans in the upcoming ISL tournament."

Ramirez added, "Liridon is going to give us character, attitude and intensity. He is a player with a high physical capacity and has good technique.

"He is a box-to-box midfielder who can help us both in attack and in defense and will give us the energy that the team needs to fight for the entire duration of 90 minutes."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)