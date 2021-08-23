Arsenal's Premier League 2021-22 season has started getting from bad to worse as after a shocking defeat against Brentford, they have fallen to a second consecutive loss, this time against title favourites Chelsea, who beat them 2-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The team, which has already been hit with COVID infections and injuries, looked hapless on the pitch and are now in the relegation zone. Goals from a returning Romelu Lukaku and Reece James were enough for Thomas Tuchel and his men to claim bragging rights in the London derby as the hosts stood in despair. Arsenal's next Premier League match is against defending champions Manchester City and going by current form, another defeat looks to be on the way. EPL 2021-22: Romelu Lukaku Marks Chelsea Return With Goal in 2-0 Win Over Arsenal

Arsenal fans were expectedly disappointed with the performance and more so, with their manager. They are the club that have spent the highest in the ongoing summer transfer window and yet, they are laying way down in the Premier League table. Out of frustration and anger, fans took to Twitter to showcase their opinions and soon #ArtetaOut started trending. Check out some of the tweets below:

RT if you want this clown out #ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/7VRii6YOJO — Gooner Adam 🔴⚪️ (@AdzCampbell91) August 22, 2021

Arsenal first three Premier League games Brentford ✅ Chelsea ✅ Man City ⏳#ArtetaOut #ARSCFC pic.twitter.com/VxgEqqmZpt — Football Video (@FootballVideoid) August 22, 2021

Both Arsenal and Chelsea were struggling around the turn of the year. Beating them 3-1 probably changed the course of both clubs. Chelsea fired Lampard and hired Tuchel. Arsenal stuck with Arteta. Today there was a gulf. Just a feeling that Arteta's out of his depth. — Orbinho (@Orbinho) August 22, 2021

I think we need a new manager more than new signing.#ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/Tg6RLnIKh2 — ezRa™ (@KipkorirAFC) August 23, 2021

180 minutes and ZERO goals … Welcome to the arteta show #Artetaout pic.twitter.com/teqLyFCK31 — correy (@correyconnolly) August 22, 2021

A change in managerial positions is required at this point of time for the Gunners to reclaim their lost glory. Arsenal failed to qualify for European football last season and if things go on this way, they might as well suffer relegation

