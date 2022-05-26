Bhubaneswar, May 26 (PTI) Sports Odisha dished out a dominant 7-0 win against Mata Rukmani FC, while Kickstart FC registered a narrow 1-0 win over Indian Arrows in the Hero Indian Women's League season here on Thursday.

Deepa Nayak netted four goals, while Pyari Xaxa scored a hattrick to help Sports Odisha end its campaign with three more points at the 7th Battalion Ground.

At Capital ground, Margaret scored a late first-half goal to ensure full points for Kickstart.

Sports Odisha looked to control the game with their slow build-up play from the start, but Mata Rukmani were in a destructive mood, often pressing high up the pitch to induce a few unforced errors.

However, the Sports Odisha defence managed to thwart off the threat for majority of the first half, before opening the scoring just minutes before the half-time break.

Three goals in quick succession right at the end of the first half turned the tide in favour of Sports Odisha.

A miscued backpass by Nilima Khakha presented Deepa Nayak with the opportunity to break the deadlock, as she rounded off the keeper and slotted it home.

Thereafter, Deepa scored another after a good interception, while Pyari Xaxa added a third, scoring off a header from a corner.

The three goals at the end of the first half, seemed to have given more impetus to Sports Odisha, who came out with much more intent. Pyari scored her second with a tap-in on the 51st minute, before setting up Deepa's hat-trick.

In the last quarter of the game, Pyari once again found the net to complete her own hattrick, making it 6-0 for Sports Odisha. Deepa Nayak netted here fourth goal in added time, as she slipped one past the keeper.

With this win, Sports Odisha ended their campaign fourth with 20 points from 11 matches, while Mata Rukmani finish their campaign at 11th with three points from 11 matches.

Kickstart placed third in HIWL with narrow win over Arrows

Kickstart and Arrows started with both sides lacking to find the target as it remained deadlocked through the majority of the first half.

Finally, Margaret broke the deadlock and scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute to earn Kickstart a slender lead going into the break.

After the breather Arrows created a couple of chances but failed to earn the equalizer.

The AIFF developmental side got their best chance at the edge of the hour mark when Apurna made a good run defying the Kickstart defense but failed to hit the target.

Arrows got another chance in the dying minutes when Priyanka missed finding the net from a long ranger in the 82nd minute.

With this win, the Karnataka-based side ended their campaign third in the league table with 27 points from 11 matches. Indian Arrows, on the other hand, ended fifth this season.

