Qualifier 2 of Tata IPL 2022 is all set to take place between the two classical teams- Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on May 27 2022, Friday at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The decisive encounter will begin at 07:30 PM and, by the end of the day will yield us the second finalist of the IPL 2022 season. Meanwhile, fans searching for RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in RR vs RCB IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

Rajasthan Royals appeared 15 to 20 runs short against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier one of IPL 2022 while defending an otherwise decent total despite having a robust bowling line-up and lost by seven wickets. In contrast, Royal Challengers Bangalore took everyone by blow after knocking out one of the favourites for this season's title; Lucknow Super Giants in a lucid Eliminator by 14 runs, to level-up into the Qualifier two. What is gone is gone and all shift of both the sides will be on a deciding Qualifier two, which will see competing teams in a do or die situation.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Dinesh Karthik (RCB) can be taken as our wicket-keepers.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team. RR vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 2.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB) could be our all-rounders.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB) could form the bowling attack.

RR vs RCB, Dream11 Team Prediction: Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Dinesh Karthik (RCB), Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR), Virat Kohli (RCB), Faf du Plessis (RCB), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Josh Hazlewood (RCB), Harshal Patel (RCB).

Jos Buttler (RR) could be named as the captain of your RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) could be selected as the Vice-captain.

