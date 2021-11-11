New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Tokyo Olympian Nethra Kumanan has won gold in the laser radial event of the Gran Canaria Sailing Championships, one of the European regional open events, in Spain.

The 24-year-old Kumanan finished first in three of the six races to collect 10 Net points in the ILCA 6 event at Gran Canaria last week.

Also Read | Brian Lara Picks This Team To Win Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup 2021 Semifinal, See What the West Indies Legend Wrote on Twitter (Check Post).

Beneyto Lancho and Martina Reino Cacho -- both of Spain -- were second and third, respectively.

Sports Authority of India congratulated Kumanan on the win.

Also Read | Shaheen Afridi Pokes Fun at Virat Kohli, KL Rahul & Rohit Sharma By Enacting Their Dismissals on Crowd's Request (Watch Video).

"Sailor @nettienetty clinched Gold in the Laser Radial at Gran Canaria Sailing Championships (European Regional Open Event)," the SAI said in a tweet.

"She won 3 races & finished 3rd and 4th in rest two races. The competition had 20 participants from 3 countries including 3 Olympians."

Kumanan had finished 35th out of 44 competitors in the Laser Radial class in her debut Olympics in Tokyo earlier this year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)