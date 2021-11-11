Shaheen Afridi is one man who is truly witty. But this time his wit has come in at an expense of Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma. So during one of the games, the Pakistani pacer was at the boundary and the crowd requested the pacer to enact the dismissals of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul which happened during IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021. The pacer then adhered to the request by the fans was seen enacting all three dismissals. As one may recall, all three dismissals were picked by Shaheen Afridi. Shaheen Afridi Checks His Pockets After Indian Fan Asks Him if He has Tickets for India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup 2021 Match (Watch Video).

When the crowd requested him to enact the dismissal of Rohit Sharma, he acted out the fake dismissal which was an LBW. The crowd further chanted KL Rahul's name he acted out the dismissal. This impressed the fans further. Furthermore, they chanted the name of Virat Kohli and his dismissal was also acted out. Afridi enacted the fake pull shot and left the fans impressed. The video of the act is making rounds on social media check it out below.

Video:

India and Pakistan were placed in Group B. Pakistan registered a 10 wicket win over India and went on to become the only team that remained unbeaten in the Group stage. The team qualified for the semi-finals of the tournament. Later on Thursday Babar Azam's men will lock horns against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium.

