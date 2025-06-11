Monaco, Jun 11 (AP) Kenya's Benard Kibet Koech, who finished fifth in the men's 10,000-meter final at the Paris Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for suspected doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

The athlete has been notified of a charge relating to irregularities in his athlete biological passport, the AIU said.

Also Read | India Men’s National Hockey Team Suffers Third Consecutive Defeat in FIH Pro League 2024-25, Loses 3-4 Against Argentina.

The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.

The 25-year-old long-distance runner was suspected of using a banned substance or method, the AIU said. (AP)

Also Read | Latest ICC T20I Rankings: Tilak Varma Rises to Third in Batting List, Rashid Khan Moves to Second Spot Among Bowlers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)