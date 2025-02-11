Palma, Feb 11 (AP) Enzo Boyomo's last-gasp score gave Osasuna a 1-1 draw at Mallorca in La Liga and extended the home side's winless run to six games.

Mallorca lost its previous five matches but looked on course to win for the first time since before Christmas when Kosovan striker Vedat Muriqi converted a penalty with 10 minutes remaining.

But Boyomo pounced in the third minute of stoppage time to delight the tiny corner of away fans in Son Moix Stadium.

The result of a nervy match leaves both clubs in mid-table, tied on 31 points with the two teams above it, Real Sociedad and Girona.

Osasuna has tied three of its last four league games by the same 1-1 scoreline. (AP)

