Melbourne [Australia], April 21 (ANI): Australian pacer Peter Siddle on Thursday joined the company of a few modern-day fast bowlers to have played 200 first-class matches.

The bowler, who represents Somerset, accomplished this feat during his County Championship Division One match against Surrey on Thursday.

Also Read | Asian Wrestling Championships 2022: Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen Win Bronze for India.

Wilfried Rhodes holds an all-time record of 1,110 first-class games. English bowlers James Anderson (270), Stuart Broad (242) and Irishman Tim Murtagh are some players who have played 200 first-class games.

Siddle made his debut for Victoria in late 2005.

Also Read | Lewis Hamilton, Serena Williams Join Consortium for Chelsea Takeover.

Somerset is bowler's fourth county side, having stints with Nottinghamshire, Lancashire and Essex. In 2022, he is currently in his sixth season of county cricket.

Additionally, he has played 73 Sheffield Shield matches with Victoria and Tasmania and 67 tests for Australia.

The 37-year old has credited his vegan diet for his longevity.

"The last five years have probably been my most successful in terms of staying on the park and playing consistently well. I have had very few injuries, touchwood, and hopefully that remains the case. I look after myself off the field, which undoubtedly helps. I have been a vegan for more than 10 years now and it definitely works for me. Not many fast bowlers, particularly in Australia, play until my age," Cricket.com.au quoted Siddle as saying to Somerset Live.

The bowler plans to continue playing till his mind and body are not willing to do so.

"I would like to go around and see if in the next (few years) we can contend for some trophies (with Tasmania). I know that I can't keep playing forever because there are other guys that do need to play and do need to learn and get their opportunities. But if I'm still performing then there's no reason just to walk away and give someone else a spot for no reason," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)