Lahore [Pakistan], July 10 (ANI): Pakistan are looking to use the tri-series against Australia and Ireland as the perfect warm-up for the upcoming Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Bismah Maroof's side will fly to Europe this week ahead of four T20I matches in Belfast against tricky opponents in the lead-up to the eight-team Commonwealth Games tournament that commences at the end of this month.

Recent rain in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has made life tough for Pakistan's ever-improving side, with many recent practice sessions at home moved indoors to escape the additional challenges set aside from the unpredictable weather.

But Bismah said preparations have still been good for the upcoming busy period of cricket.

"Our preparations have suffered a bit due to the persistent rains as we could not play practice matches, we had to hence shift our focus to fitness more. We tried to make most of the indoor facility we were provided and that did come as a good help to the side amid the weather challenges," Bismah said in a statement.

"We have a good team combination with youngsters like Tuba Hassan, Ayesha Naseem and Fatima Sana providing real energy, skill and talent, they are the ones for the future and this tour is a real opportunity for them to make a big impression," she added.

Pakistan's first match of the tri-series is against Australia in Belfast on July 16, before three more games at the same venue within a five-day period.

Bismah said she was hoping to acclimatise quickly to the European conditions during the tri-series and then aiming to pinch at least one victory during the Commonwealth Games.

Pakistan play Barbados in their Commonwealth Games opener at Edgbaston on July 29, before clashes against India (July 31) and Australia (August 3) later in the tournament.

"The tri-series in Ireland provides us a good opportunity of acclimatising to the conditions ahead of the Commonwealth Games," Bismah noted.

"At the Commonwealth Games, we would take on the challenge of playing formidable opponents as to succeed there we need to beat the big teams, our aim would be to target a victory."

Pakistan Squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan. (ANI)

