Novak Djokovic would be aiming for a 21st Grand Slam title when he takes on a feisty Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon 2022 men's singles final on Sunday, July 10. The match would be played at Centre Court and is scheduled to get underway at 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The Serbian ace has been in top form and is closing in on yet another Grand Slam title. He made it to his 32nd Grand Slam final--the most by any player in history, by defeating Cameron Norrie. Nick Kyrgios on the other hand, would be nervous about competing in his first Grand Slam final but one expects him to take the fight to the Serbian. Nick Kyrgios Reveals Suffering From Anxiety and a ‘Shocking Sleep’ Ahead of Wimbledon 2022 Final Against Novak Djokovic

Fireworks are expected at the Centre Court when these two players clash with the men's singles title on the line. Djokovic would be well aware of the fact that he has lost on both occasions he's gone up against Kyrgios, a record that would certainly prep up the Australian ahead of this summit clash.

Which TV Channel Will Provide Live Telecast of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Wimbledon 2022. Star Sports 1/ Select will provide the live telecast of the Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios tennis match in India.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 Tennis Match?

As Sony Sports Network has the telecast rights of the Wimbledon 2022 in India, its OTT platform SonyLIV will provide live streaming online of Novak Djokovic vs Nick Kyrgios Wimbledon 2022 quarterfinal match. However, users will need to subscribe to the services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2022 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).