After two intense T20Is, India have come out on top with a series win and it's time that Rohit Sharma and co wrap things up with another victory, which would hand England a whitewash in the three-game series, the last of which is to be played on Sunday, July 10. The match would be played at the Trent Bridge Cricket Ground and is scheduled to get underway at 7:00 pm IST(Indian Standard Time). Despite altering a winning combination to welcome the returning stars to the side, India did a commendable job in the 2nd T20I at Edgbaston. India are unlikely to make any change in the playing XI from the 2nd T20I. IND vs ENG 3rd T20I 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About India vs England Cricket Match in Nottingham

The Men in Blue gave a glimpse of how their future approach in the format is going to be with an aggressive opening combination of skipper Rohit Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant. The duo started attacking from the get-go and did not let England bowlers settle down and trouble them. Despite failing to score big, both Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are expected to retain their spots in the team for this final match of the series. And the same goes for the likes of Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik as well. On the bowling front, India can afford to give some rest to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been exceptional in the series so far.

But with the swing bowler in such good form, the possibility of that happening is unlikely. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel would be the other two quick bowlers with the spin department being handled by Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. MS Dhoni Catches Up With India Players After Second T20I Against England at Edgbaston (See Pics)

India Likely Playing 11 vs ENG 3rd T20I 2022

Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

