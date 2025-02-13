Karachi [Pakistan], February 13 (ANI): Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi, Saud Shakeel, and Kamran Ghulam were fined on Thursday for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the tri-nation series match against South Africa in Karachi.

According to a release from the ICC, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching Article 2.12 of the Code, which pertains to "inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator) during an International Match."

The incident occurred in the 28th over of South Africa's innings when Shaheen deliberately obstructed batter Matthew Breetzke as he ran a single, resulting in physical contact and a heated exchange between the two players.

In another incident, Saud Shakeel and substitute fielder Kamran Ghulam were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for celebrating too closely to batter Temba Bavuma following his run-out in the 29th over.

Both players were found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the Code, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

In addition to the financial penalties, all three players have received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records. None of the players had any prior offences in the last 24 months.

All players have accepted the sanctions imposed, and there will be no formal hearings regarding the incidents.

Pakistan secured a historic win against South Africa to reach the finals of the Tri-Nation series, where they'll take on New Zealand on 14 February. (ANI)

