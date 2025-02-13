Real Madrid's key Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior silenced all negative speculations, surrounding his relationship with the club's new world-class recruit Kylian Mbappe. The Ballon d'Or 2024 second-placed player cleared all rumours about his ill relations with Mbappe in an interaction with Sky Sports, saying, “My connection with Mbappé is very good, on and off the pitch." The statement comes at a time when Real Madrid pulled a magical comeback against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 knockout phase game at the Etihad Stadium. In this game, the two forwards played together upfront in Carlo Ancelotti's 4-4-2 formation. 'Vinicius should have won the Ballon d’Or', Cristiano Ronaldo Asserts Vinicius Junior Should Have Won Ballon d'Or 2024 Award (Watch Video)

Vinicius Jr. also said Kylian Mbappe took time to settle at Madrid, but "he’s doing great now”. The Brazilian also termed Mbappe as a "top player", who "always makes things easier". These statements come amid various reports of a rift between the two ever since Mbappe joined in the summer transfer window from Paris Saint Germain on a free. Concerns were raised about the success of the move, despite Real Madrid being Mbappe's dream club.

Mbappe seemed to struggle initially at scoring goals. Criticism sparked in the La Liga 2024-25 El Clasico against FC Barcelona when he was caught on off-side over half a dozen times in the humiliating 0-4 loss at home. Critics questioned the need for Mbappe as Real Madrid already had two quality wingers in Rodrygo and Vinicius. Speculations increased when Vinicus Jr was injured and Real Madrid were easily winning games without him, because Mbappe and Rodrygo were pairing fine, and it was observed that Mbappe is best at the wings and poor as a striker. What is Kylian Mbappe's New Nickname? Know French Superstar's Recent Title Given to Him By His Real Madrid Teammates With Reason

Rumours escalated about Vinicius Jr leaving the club for Saudi Arabia after it was observed that they need centre-forwards and not wingers. In the words of Vinicius Jr., Mbappe is "doing great now". Also, Vinicus sharing about his good relations with Mbappe also erases confusion on the issue. Vinicius has a total of 16 goals and 12 assists in 30 games of the 2024-25 season. Mbappe has 23 goals and three assists in 35 games in the same time frame.

