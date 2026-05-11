Sports News | Para Armwrestling Meets IPC Worldwide Reach Requirement for Brisbane 2032

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 11 (ANI): The People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) and the Pro Panja League are delighted to share that Para Armwrestling has officially met the worldwide reach requirement set by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) for inclusion in the Brisbane 2032 Paralympic Games, as confirmed by the World Armwrestling Federation (WAF).

Following the submission of additional participation data by WAF, the IPC confirmed that Para Armwrestling now exceeds the minimum benchmark of 32 countries with regular and widespread participation, marking a significant milestone in the sport's journey towards potential Paralympic inclusion, according to a release.

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The development is being seen as a major boost for India's medal prospects at future Paralympic Games, with the country already possessing a strong and growing talent pool in Para Armwrestling.

Over the last few years, PAFI and the Pro Panja League have consistently worked towards creating a professional platform for Para Athletes by including dedicated Para Armwrestling categories across both seasons of the Pro Panja League, as well as during Mega Matches conducted in different regions of India.

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Through these initiatives, several talented Para Armwrestlers including Chandan Kumar Behera, Butta Singh, Srinivas BV, Mohan Sharma, Arvind Rajak and others have been identified and given opportunities to compete on a national stage, helping expand the ecosystem and visibility of the sport in India.

Speaking on the development, Parvinn Dabass, Co-Founder of Pro Panja League, said, "This is a landmark moment not just for global armwrestling, but especially for India. We have seen tremendous talent emerge in the Para category through the Pro Panja League and our Mega Matches across the country. From the very beginning, we believed Para Armwrestling deserved equal visibility and opportunity, which is why we ensured its inclusion in every season of the league. If Para Armwrestling becomes part of the Paralympics in Brisbane 2032, India will certainly have a strong chance of winning multiple medals."

Preeti Jhangiani, President of the People's Armwrestling Federation India, Vice President of Asian Armwrestling Federation (AAF), added, "India has always been home to incredible Para sporting talent, and arm wrestling is no different. The response we have received from Para athletes across states has been extremely encouraging. This recognition from the IPC showcases the growth of the sport globally and motivates us to continue building more opportunities for Para armwrestlers in India. We are confident that with the right support and exposure, Indian athletes can become global champions in the sport." (ANI)

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