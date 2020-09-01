Paris, Sep 1 (AP) Paris Saint-Germain says two of its players are suspected of being infected with COVID-19.

The French champion cites a “reassuring” state of health for the players, who were not identified. They are said to be following the required health protocols.

Eight days after losing the Champions League final to Bayern Munich, PSG is not due to start the French season until Sept. 10.

The French league granted PSG's request for extra days of rest, and the team's scheduled opening game at Lens was postponed until next week. (AP)

