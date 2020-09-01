One of the most successful franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) – the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) get ready for another season of ascendency with the IPL 2020 days away. CSK managed to reach the finals of the competition last season but the brilliance of old warhorse Lasith Malinga costed them the title in the closing stages of the contest. The team from the south of India has always had an ageing squad with a wealth of experience under their belt. The presence of Stephen Fleming as the coach is another constant factor that has helped the squad grow. They may sometimes be slow off the blocks but we know they will shift gears towards the main stages. Ahead of the season, CSK suffered a blow as Suresh Raina pulled out of the league due to personal reasons. Raina was not only one of the key players for Super Kings but their highest run-getter as well. The CSK still have quality players in their squad and we take a look at five players that can define CSK’s campaign in UAE. Chennai Super Kings Team SWOT Analysis: Ahead of IPL 2020 Find Out Positives And Negatives of MS Dhoni's CSK.

MS Dhoni

Thala has been in news recently for retiring from international cricket and for his fans around the globe, IPL is the only way left now to watch their favourite cricketer in action. An astute reader of the game, a swashbuckling middle order batsman and a finisher second to none in the game – MS Dhoni is the X factor every squad wishes for. Dhoni has played 190 matches, including Rising Pune Super Giants, and has scored 4432 runs. The right-handed batsman has scored 23 half-centuries. Besides it, he has taken 98 catches and affected 38 stumpings. IPL 2020 Captains List: From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli, Check Out Skippers of All 8 Teams in Indian Premier League 13.

Shane Watson

When former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson was picked by CSK in the 2018 auction, there was not many who gave him a chance to succeed considering his age and lack of game time. But he has been a revelation for the team ever since joining as an opener, providing the platform for the middle order to cash in. He almost won them back to back title with a brilliant 80 in last season’s final but a run out cost him and his team dearly. The Australian has played 134 IPL match and has scored 3575 runs, including four centuries and 19 half-centuries. Watson has picked 92 wickets in IPL as well.

Imran Tahir

Former South African spinner Imran Tahir is a globe trotter when it comes to playing T20 cricket. The man known for his trademark celebrations is a wicket taking option for Dhoni. On the slow dead tracks of UAE, he will be difficult to get away with the number of variations he has. The spinner has played 55 IPL matches and has taken 79 wickets.

Deepak Chahar

A regular starter for India in T20Is, Deepak Chahar will once again attack the opposition with the new ball for CSK. He took 17 wickets in the last edition at an average of 21.9 which bears testimony to the talent he possesses. He has improved immensely at bowling in the death overs and is now up there with the best pacers in the league. He has played 34 IPL matches and has picked 33 wickets. CSK Team Profile for IPL 2020: Chennai Super Kings Squad in UAE, Stats & Records and Full List of Players Ahead of Indian Premier League Season 13.

Ambati Rayudu

In the absence of Raina, other senior players will have to step up. Ambati Rayudu is one such player. The right-handed batsman has proven effective in the middle and is known for switching gears when required.

Dark Horse: Ruturaj Gaikwad

After Raina pulled out of the upcoming season, Ruturaj Gaikwad is one batsman who has been tipped to take the experienced campaigner’s place in the CSK playing XI. The 23-year-old is someone who likes to attack.

WATCH: CSK Team Profile IPL 2020

CSK have players that have been part of the core group for several seasons now and it is easy for MSD to formulate and get plans implemented. What makes CSK consistent is the experienced players they have in their ranks. The Chennai-based side has a win percentage of 61.28, the most in the tournament. CSK will start as favourites for the title like they do every year.

