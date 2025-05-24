Jaipur, May 24 (PTI) Captain Shreyas Iyer struck a vital half-century to lead Punjab Kings to 206 for 8 against Delhi Capitals in their IPL match here on Saturday.

Iyer's 53 came from 34 balls which was studded with five boundaries and two sixes.

Josh Inglis contributed 32 while Marcus Stoinis played a magnificent cameo of 44 not out off just 16 balls including three fours and four sixes after PBKS were asked to bat.

For DC, Mustafizur Rahman (3/33), Vipraj Nigam (2/38) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/39) were among the wickets.

Brief Scores:

Punjab Kings: 206 for 8 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 53, Marcus Stoinis 44 not out, Josh Inglis 32; Mustafizur Rahman 3/33, Kuldeep Yadav 2/39, Vipraj Nigam 2/38).

