The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is nearing end of the league stages. The IPL 2025 playoffs are all set to begin from May 29 and the final will be played on June 3. Fans are excited as the four teams who will play in the IPL 2025 playoffs are Gujarat Titans, Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians. Royal Challengers Bengaluru had a good season so far in 2025. They have won 8 games out of 13 they have played and lost only 4. RCB has played quality cricket so far in the competition and fans are expecting that RCB will go all the way to the final in this season. The last time RCB played in the final, it was in IPL 2016.

In the IPL 2016 final, Royal Challengers Bengaluru faced Sunrisers Hyderabad. SRH were struggling with the bat when Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting came out to bat and he absolutely demolished the RCB attack, taking the SRH score over 200. Chasing it, RCB failed to get over the winning line. Cutting's innings that day became a folklore among fans since then as someone who can really hurt RCB's chances to win. As RCB have a dominant season once again, Ben Cutting reveals some interesting messages he received from fans.

The 38-year-old doesn't play any top-tier cricket anymore. But still the Australian gets requests on Instagram to play for any team against RCB as a replacement player. "If I load up my private messages on Instagram now, there'll be 150 every day saying, 'Can you make yourself available for the IPL as a replacement player?' for any team that's coming up against RCB," Cutting told Espncricinfo. Cuttinng in not part of IPL 2025 as he has not registered for the mega auction. Except for SRH, Cutting was also part of teams like Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders.

