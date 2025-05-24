Defending champions FC Barcelona Femeni have a golden chance to win their fourth title, as they lock horns with Arsenal Women FC in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 final match. The Arsenal vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 final match is scheduled to be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal. Arsenal Women FC will be fighting in the grand final for their second title, having won the only one in 2007. Real Madrid 0-5 Barcelona, Copa de la Reina 2024-25: Ewa Pajor Scores Hattrick, Salma Paralluelo Bags Brace as Barca Dominates Women’s El Clasico (Watch Goals Highlights).

Arsenal have managed to grab a spot in the UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 final match after some tough fight in the semi-final round, winning 5-3 on aggregate against French side Lyon. FC Barcelona Femeni were too good in their semi-finals. They won both legs 4-1, ending 8-2 on aggregate to cruise into the Arsenal vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 final match.

When is Arsenal vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Final Football Match? Date Time and Venue

The Arsenal vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25 final will be played at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday, May 24. The high-voltage clash between two giant clubs will begin at 9:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Arsenal vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Final Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast for the Arsenal vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25 final, as there is no official broadcaster for the high-voltage match in India. For live streaming options of Arsenal vs Barcelona, look below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Arsenal vs Barcelona, UEFA Women's Champions League 2024–25 Final Football Match?

Matches in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League will be live streaming on the DAZN and its YouTube channel worldwide. So the Arsenal vs Barcelona UEFA Women's Champions League 2024-25 high-voltage final match live streaming will be on the DAZN app and its YouTube channel.

