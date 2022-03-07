New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) The penultimate round of selection trials to shortlist horse-rider combinations to represent the country in the show jumping event at the Asian Games later this year will take place here from March 9 to 13.

The trials will be held at the TARC Equestrian Centre in New Delhi.

This is the fourth selection trial and will be held in line with technical standards issued by Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

However, it is not the final selection trial. The EFI said one more trial is scheduled later after which the final list for selected athletes will be prepared.

Show jumping is a part of equestrian event that test the stamina, speed and flexibility of the horses and the relationship shared by it with its riders.

The Asian Games are scheduled to be held from September 10 to 25 in Hangzhou, China.

"25 Horse-Rider combinations are expected to take part in the selection trials in individual and team events in various categories," a release from the EFI said.

The trials will also include JNEC category CSN events to provide more exposure to the age groups athletes.

“After successfully conducting trials for show jumping at Bengaluru and twice in Mumbai, we are happy to conduct the trials in New Delhi," EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh said.

