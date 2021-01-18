New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday hailed pacer Mohammed Siraj and said that he has done everything in days that people take a lifetime to achieve.

Siraj's hard work paid off on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Test against Australia here at the Gabba as he went on to register his maiden five-wicket haul. The Indian pacer has played three Test matches on this tour of Australia and has scalped 13 wickets.

"You fulfilled your Abba's dream, stood up for your team, guided a young pacer. People take a lifetime to do all this, you did it in days. Mohammed Siraj keep smiling, never lose your innocence. Brother congrats for the fifer," Kaif tweeted.

Before the series against Australia started, Siraj had lost his father, but the pacer decided to stay back in Australia to fulfill his father's dream of him playing Test cricket.

Earlier in the day, former India batsman Virender Sehwag also applauded the pacer and said he has really grown as a cricketer in the ongoing Test series against Australia.

"The boy has become a man on this tour. Siraj, Leader of the attack in his first Test series and he has led from the front. The way newcomers have performed for India on this tour will be etched in memories for a long long time. Will be fitting if they retain the trophy," Sehwag tweeted.

After the close of play on day four of the Gabba Test, Siraj revealed that it has been very tough for him, but a phone call from his mother gave the pacer much-needed confidence to go out and express himself.

"I am thankful that I was able to pick five wickets as it was a very tough situation for me after my dad passed away. But after talking to my mom at home, I gained some confidence. The call with my mom made me mentally strong. My focus was to fulfill my dad's wish," said Siraj while replying to a query from ANI.

In the final session, with rain playing spoilsport, the Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill could face just 1.5 overs before the umpires decided to call for early stumps. India need 324 runs on the final day with 10 wickets in the bag at Australia's fortress -- The Gabba. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)