Mumbai, Jun 28 (PTI) Indian Super League Shield winners Mumbai City FC on Wednesday announced extension of contract with Sikkim goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa by three years, which will keep him at the club until 2026.

Lachenpa had joined Mumbai City FC in 2020 after becoming the Best Goalkeeper of the I-League 2019 while playing for Real Kashmir.

“This club has backed me, encouraged me and gave me the freedom to express myself. I want to continue to work hard for all the staff, the management, the fans and I want to repay the trust Des Buckingham has put in me,” Lachenpa said in a club statement.

MCFC head coach Des Buckingham said, "Phurba had a good breakout season after waiting so long for his opportunity. He is a young and talented goalkeeper who has shown his qualities in numerous games last season. He is a humble and extremely hard working player that has progressed his overall game well in the last 12 months.”

Lachenpa made a strong start for the MCFC in the Indian Super League semifinal in the 2020-21 season, coming off the bench in the penalty shootout against FC Goa and help the Islanders reach their first-ever final in the competition.

In the AFC Champions League, Lachenpa featured for Mumbai City FC in five out of their six matches and also became a regular starter for the club in the ISL.

In the club's Champions League campaign, he was also adjudged the Man-of-the-Match on one occasion.

Born in Sikkim, Lachenpa started off with the youth side of Shillong Lajong.

In his 22 appearances in the ISL, the 25-year-old has made 64 saves while has conceded on 23 occasions and has also managed seven clean sheets -- the third best for any goalkeeper in the competition.

Lachenpa received his maiden call-up to the Indian team for the Tri Nation Tournament in March this year.

