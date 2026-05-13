Sports News | Pierre De Bruyn Named New Head Coach of Netherlands Women's Team

Amsterdam [Netherlands], May 13 (ANI): Pierre de Bruyn has been named the new head coach of the Netherlands women's team and will take charge from August 1. The South African will succeed Neil MacRae, as per the Royal Dutch Cricket Federation (KNBC) website.

Pierre de Bruyn, born March 31, 1977, played professional cricket until 2010, with his last stint coming for the Dolphins in South Africa. After retiring, he went on to build a strong coaching career.

Also Read | What Happens if Kolkata Knight Riders Lose Tonight to Royal Challengers Bengaluru? IPL 2026 Playoff Scenarios Explained.

He was appointed head coach of Leicestershire CCC in 2016. Under his guidance, Namibia's men's team qualified for the 2021 T20 World Cup, marking their first appearance in the tournament's final stage since 1996.

Since April 2025, he has been serving as head coach of the Fidelity Titans women's team in South Africa.

Also Read | PR Sreejesh Questions His Removal As India’s Junior Hockey Coach, Alleges Federation Preferring Foreign Appointments.

Pierre de Bruyn said he is excited to begin working with the Netherlands team, praising them as a talented side that earned qualification for a major tournament through strong determination and potential. He also thanked KNBC CEO Jacques Faul and Titans Cricket for their support during his time there and wished the team well for the future.

"I am very excited to get started with the Dutch squad, a talented group that managed to qualify for the big stage, which is a great achievement. It illustrates the willpower and potential of these players. I want to thank Dr Jacques Faul (CEO) and Titans Cricket for the support during my time at Titans Cricket and wish the team all the best for the future," de Bruyn said as quoted by the KNBC website.

Neil MacRae, who Pierre de Bruyn will succeed, said he has enjoyed working with the Netherlands women's team and highlighted that their qualification for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup was the result of two years of hard work and dedication from the players. He also wished de Bruyn success in continuing the team's development in the next phase.

"It has been great to work with the Netherlands women's team, with qualification for the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup the culmination of two years of hard work and dedication by the players. We wish Pierre every success in continuing the development of the team as he leads them in the next phase of their journey," he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)