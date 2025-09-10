Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 10 (ANI): Puneri Paltan had a brilliant day at the office as they thumped UP Yoddhas 43-32 at the Vishwanadh Sports Club on Wednesday night. Super 10s from Aditya Shinde and Pankaj Mohite powered the win, while Gaurav Khatri chipped in with a solid High Five. For the Yoddhas, Gagan Gowda stood out once again with yet another Super 10.

Puneri Paltan opened the match on a positive note with a successful raid from Aslam Inamdar to claim the first point. However, UP Yoddhas immediately responded through Guman Singh to level the score at 1-1.

Also Read | Fastest Chase in T20Is by India: A Look at Top 5 Five Quickest Run-Chase by Over of Men in Blue in 20-Over Format.

The momentum shifted when Pankaj Mohite produced a Super Raid, securing four points and giving Puneri a 7-3 lead. But an error from Mohite soon after allowed the Yoddhas to execute a Super Tackle, narrowing the gap to 6-7. The Yoddhas' Guman Singh then added another point to bring the score level at 7-7.

UP Yoddhas briefly went ahead with a two-point lead, but Puneri Paltan fought back to make it even again before the first time-out. After the break, Paltan regained control with three consecutive points, stretching the lead to 12-9 with just over seven minutes left in the first half.

Also Read | England vs South Africa Live Streaming Online, 1st T20I 2025: How To Watch ENG vs SA Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

The Paltan extended their advantage further by inflicting an All Out, pushing the score to 16-12. Although the Yoddhas picked up a few points late in the half, Puneri held firm and went into the break with a solid 21-16 lead.

Puneri Paltan began the second half strongly with a well-executed tackle to extend their lead. The turning point came soon after when Aditya Shinde's successful raid helped the Paltan inflict another All Out, pushing the score to 27-17.

Shinde maintained his momentum and soon completed his Super 10 with another successful raid. While he spearheaded the attack, Paltan's defence stayed sharp and denied UP Yoddhas any chance of closing the gap. At the second-half time-out, the Paltan were firmly in control with a 32-21 lead.

After the break, the pattern of the game remained unchanged. The Paltan quickly added to their tally and inflicted a second All Out in the half, stretching their advantage to 37-22 and creating a massive 15-point cushion. Pankaj Mohite also joined the party by completing his Super 10, capping off another consistent outing.

In the end, Puneri Paltan maintained their dominance on both ends of the mat and sealed the contest with a comprehensive 11-point victory, returning to winning ways and reclaiming the top spot on the points table. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)