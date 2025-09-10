England National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: England will play South Africa in the first of a three game T20 series at Cardiff with both these quality sides looking for an early domination. England heads into this series on the back of a ODI series loss to the Proteas and redemption will be on the back of their mind. With the T20 World Cup not far away, both England and South Africa will need to fine tune their combinations and work on the issues dragging them team backwards. Visiting Proteas have played some brilliant cricket in recent past and they will be high on confidence here. ENG vs SA Video Highlights, 3rd ODI 2025: Watch England Register Biggest-Ever ODI Victory by Runs Against South Africa in Southampton.

Phil Salt will open the innings for South Africa alongside Jos Butler and this is where England’s strength lies. Both these players can decimate any opposition attack and South Africa will do well to contain them in the power plays. Will Jacks and Sam Curran are quality all-rounders in the T20 format and add the right balance to this team. The bowling department will be led by Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

David Miller has been ruled out of the series for South Africa, in what is a major blow to them. His place in the team will likely be taken up Donovan Ferreira. Ryan Rickelton is familiar face on the T20 circuit and he will open the innings alongside Aiden Markram. Both Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi will be part of the playing eleven here with spin department led by Keshav Maharaj.

England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 Details

Match England vs South Africa 1st T20I Date Wednesday, Sept 10 Time 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Sophia Gardens Live Streaming and Telecast Details FanCode, Sony LIV, and Sony Network TV channels

When is England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

Jacob Bethell to Make History as Youngest England Captain As He Gets Leadership Role In T20Is Against Ireland; ECB Announces T20I and ODI Squads For Series Against South Africa. The England National Cricket Team will host the South Africa National Cricket Team in the first match of the three-T20I series on September 10. The ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 will be played at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, and will start at 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner in India for the ENG vs SA white-ball series 2025. Fans in India might have a TV telecast viewing option for ENG vs SA 1st T20I 2025 on Sony Sports TV channels. For the ENG vs SA T20Is live streaming online viewing option, read below.

How To Watch Free Online Live Streaming Of England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025?

Sony Sports Network also has the streaming rights to ENG vs SA 2025 in India, meaning fans can find online viewing options of England vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025 on the Sony LIV app and website, but will need a subscription. Meanwhile, FanCode will also have a streaming viewing option on its app and website, which will require a match/tour pass. Toss will play a key role in this game with the team batting first in the ascendancy.

