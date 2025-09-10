The India national cricket team thrashed the hosts United Arab Emirates national cricket team by nine wickets in Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10. The Men in Blue chased down a 58-run target in just 4.3 overs – their fastest ever chase in terms of overs in T20I history. Talking about the contest, the UAE were rattled for just 57 runs in 13.1 overs. Opener Alishan Sharafu played a fighting knock of 22 runs off 17 deliveries, including three fours and one six. Kuldeep Yadav Three Wickets in One Over Video: Watch Star Indian Spinner Dismiss Rahul Chopra, Muhammad Waseem and Harshit Kaushik During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match.

For India, leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav bagged a four-wicket haul. All-rounder Shivam Dube took three wickets. Notably, this was the second-lowest total in the history of the Men's Asia Cup T20 tournament. The UAE also registered the lowest total against Team India in the shortest format.

While chasing, Indian opener Abhishek Sharma played a blistering knock of 30 runs off 16 deliveries with the help of two fours and three sixes as Men in Blue scripted history in their opening match at the Asia Cup 2025. On that note, below, readers can check out the fastest chase by overs by Team India in T20I cricket till now. 57-All Out! United Arab Emirates Register Second Lowest Total in Asia Cup T20, Register Unwanted Record During IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025.

Fastest Chase in T20Is by India

Opponent Target Run-Chase in Overs Years United Arab Emirates 58 4.3 overs 2025 Australia 49 5.3 overs 2017 Scotland 86 6.3 overs 2021 Bangladesh 97 9.2 overs 2023 United Arab Emirates 82 10.1 overs 2016

(Note: Team India's 49-run chase in 5.3 overs against Australia in 2017 was a rain-hit T20I.)

Previously, Team India registered their biggest win in a 20-over match against the Scotland national cricket team in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 after chasing down a target of 86 runs in just 6.3 overs. During the rain-hit T20I against Australia in 2017, India chased down the 49-run target in 5.3 overs and won the match by nine wickets by the DLS method.

