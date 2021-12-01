Bengaluru, Dec 1 (PTI) The eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League will be held here from December 22 and will be a closed-door affair, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

Organisers Mashal Sports have scheduled triple headers on the first four days.

Also Read | BWF World Tour Finals 2021 Preview: Timings in IST, Date, Groups, Live Streaming, Indian Participants & Other Details You Need to Know About the Five Day Badminton Event in Bali.

PKL season 8 will begin with U Mumba facing Bengaluru Bulls.

The League's 'Southern Derby' will then take centre-stage as Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match and UP Yoddha squaring off with the defending champions Bengal Warriors in the last match of the opening day.

Also Read | Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch Italian League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Keeping the health and safety of players in mind amid COVID times, the organisers have converted the entire venue at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Centre into an integrated and secure bio-bubble.

All 12 teams will be staying and playing at the same venue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)