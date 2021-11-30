Juventus will take on the newly promoted Salernitana in the latest round of Serie A 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy on November 30, 2021 (late Tuesday night). Both teams have had disappointing campaigns so far and will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Cristiano Ronaldo's Heated Argument With Former Teammate Juan Cuadrado Revealed in 'All or Nothing: Juventus' Documentary (Watch Video).

Juventus have been underwhelming this season under returning manager Max Allegri as after 14 game weeks, they find themselves far from the title race and struggling to make it into the Champions League places. The Bianconeri have lost three of their past five games and will be aiming to get to winning ways. Meanwhile, Salernitana are at the bottom of the team standings and are three points below the safety line.

When is Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Salernitana vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Arechi Stadium in Salerno, Italy. The game will be held on December 1, 2021 (Wednesday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Salernitana vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Salernitana vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Salernitana vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match.

