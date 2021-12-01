The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will begin on December 1, 2021, in Bali. The tournament is followed by the Indonesian Open. The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will witness the seven players from India participating in the five-day-long event. In this article, we shall bring to you the preview of the tournament which will include the live steaming details, groups, Indian participants and other details about the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals. So India has seven participants who are qualified for this prestigious event. This is India's best-ever representation at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. PV Sindhu to Contest BWF Athletes' Commission Election Next Month.
All eyes will be on the golden girl PV Sindhu who will be playing her first match on December 1, 2021. These players are divided into two groups of four and the top two make it to the semi-finals. India will be in action for all the events including Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's doubles, Women's double events. The Mixed Doubles event will have no participation from India.
Groups:
Men’s Singles- Group A
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Viktor Axelsen
|2
|Rasmus Gemke
|3
|Lakshya Sen
|4
|Kento Momota
Men’s Singles- Group B
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Lee Zii Jia
|2
|Srikanth Kidambi
|3
|Kunlavut Vitidsarn
|4
|Toma Junior Popov
Women’s Singles- Group A
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Pornpawee Chochuwong
|2
|P. V. Sindhu
|3
|Yvonne Li
|4
|Line Christophersen
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|1
|An Se-young
|2
|Akane Yamaguchi
|3
|Yeo Jia Min
|4
|Busanan Ongbamrungphan
Men's doubles- Group A
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Marcus Fernaldi Gideon
Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo
|2
|Kim Astrup
Anders Skaarup Rasmussen
|3
|Lee Yang
Wang Chi-lin
|4
|Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Takuro Hoki
Yugo Kobayashi
|2
|Ong Yew Sin/ Teo Ee Yi
|3
|Pramudya Kusumawardana
Yeremia Rambitan
|4
|Christo Popov
Toma Junior Popov
Women’s Doubles- Group A
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Jongkolphan Kititharakul
Rawinda Prajongjai
|2
|Kim So-yeong
Kong Hee-yong
|3
|Pearly Tan
Thinaah Muralitharan
|4
| Greysia Polii
Apriyani Rahayu
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Gabriela Stoeva
Stefani Stoeva
|2
|Nami Matsuyama
Chiharu Shida
|3
|Ashwini Ponnappa
N. Sikki Reddy
|4
|Chloe Birch
Lauren Smith
Mixed Doubles- Group A
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Yuta Watanabe
Arisa Higashino
|2
|Mathias Christiansen
Alexandra Bøje
|3
|Tan Kian Meng
Lai Pei Jing
|4
|Chan Peng Soon
Goh Liu Ying
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|1
|Dechapol Puavaranukroh
Sapsiree Taerattanachai
|2
|Marcus Ellis
Lauren Smith
|3
|Tang Chun Man
Tse Ying Suet
|4
|Praveen Jordan
Melati Daeva Oktavianti
Live Streaming Details:
The schedule for the day will be updated and when the tournament progresses. The match proceedings can be watched on Star Sports 1 and even Disney Hotstar+ will bring to you the match. You can also follow the live scores on the official handle of BAI.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2021 10:18 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).