The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will begin on December 1, 2021, in Bali. The tournament is followed by the Indonesian Open. The BWF World Tour Finals 2021 will witness the seven players from India participating in the five-day-long event. In this article, we shall bring to you the preview of the tournament which will include the live steaming details, groups, Indian participants and other details about the 2021 BWF World Tour Finals. So India has seven participants who are qualified for this prestigious event. This is India's best-ever representation at the BWF World Tour Finals 2021. PV Sindhu to Contest BWF Athletes' Commission Election Next Month.

All eyes will be on the golden girl PV Sindhu who will be playing her first match on December 1, 2021. These players are divided into two groups of four and the top two make it to the semi-finals. India will be in action for all the events including Men's Singles, Women's Singles, Men's doubles, Women's double events. The Mixed Doubles event will have no participation from India.

Groups:

Men’s Singles- Group A

Pos Team 1 Viktor Axelsen 2 Rasmus Gemke 3 Lakshya Sen 4 Kento Momota

Men’s Singles- Group B

Pos Team 1 Lee Zii Jia 2 Srikanth Kidambi 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 4 Toma Junior Popov

Women’s Singles- Group A

Pos Team 1 Pornpawee Chochuwong 2 P. V. Sindhu 3 Yvonne Li 4 Line Christophersen

Group B

Pos Team 1 An Se-young 2 Akane Yamaguchi 3 Yeo Jia Min 4 Busanan Ongbamrungphan

Men's doubles- Group A

Pos Team 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 2 Kim Astrup Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 3 Lee Yang Wang Chi-lin 4 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty

Group B

Pos Team 1 Takuro Hoki Yugo Kobayashi 2 Ong Yew Sin/ Teo Ee Yi 3 Pramudya Kusumawardana Yeremia Rambitan 4 Christo Popov Toma Junior Popov

Women’s Doubles- Group A

Pos Team 1 Jongkolphan Kititharakul Rawinda Prajongjai 2 Kim So-yeong Kong Hee-yong 3 Pearly Tan Thinaah Muralitharan 4 Greysia Polii Apriyani Rahayu

Group B

Pos Team 1 Gabriela Stoeva Stefani Stoeva 2 Nami Matsuyama Chiharu Shida 3 Ashwini Ponnappa N. Sikki Reddy 4 Chloe Birch Lauren Smith

Mixed Doubles- Group A

Pos Team 1 Yuta Watanabe Arisa Higashino 2 Mathias Christiansen Alexandra Bøje 3 Tan Kian Meng Lai Pei Jing 4 Chan Peng Soon Goh Liu Ying

Group B

Pos Team 1 Dechapol Puavaranukroh Sapsiree Taerattanachai 2 Marcus Ellis Lauren Smith 3 Tang Chun Man Tse Ying Suet 4 Praveen Jordan Melati Daeva Oktavianti

Live Streaming Details:

The schedule for the day will be updated and when the tournament progresses. The match proceedings can be watched on Star Sports 1 and even Disney Hotstar+ will bring to you the match. You can also follow the live scores on the official handle of BAI.

