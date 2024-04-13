Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a free-wheeling interaction with some well-known gamers about a range of aspects, including the difference between gaming and gambling. A full video of the interaction was released on Saturday. PM Modi was seen curiously asking various questions to the gamers. The Prime Minister also tried his hand at a few games. During the interaction PM Modi discussed the differences between gaming and gambling. He also asked gamers to send an e-mail mentioning all their problems with exact key points to his office. The PM also urged the gamers to think of devloping games on a variety of subjects. Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Fail To Bag Paris Olympic Games 2024 Quota.

The interaction featured famous Indian gamers including Animesh Agarwal, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Payal Dhare, Tirth Mehta, Ganesh Gangadhar, and Anshu Bisht. The gaming industry in India peaked in 2019 and since then, various games have emerged based on Indian mythology, and the government has been recognizing the creativity.

PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Top Indian Gamers

While the country's Esports landscape is mobile-dominated, it is the PC title League of Legends that is making the country proud. Despite the game having no official server in India, the determination and passion of the game's talented athletes saw them utilize their skills to impressively qualify for the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

