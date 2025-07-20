Budapest [Hungary], July 20 (ANI): Former under-20 world champion Priya Malik secured a silver medal in the ongoing Polyak Imre & Varga Janos Memorial 2025 wrestling tournament in Budapest, Hungary in the women's freestyle 76 kg category.

On Saturday, Priya faced a 3-4 loss to Brazil's hamires Martins Machado, landing India their eighth medal in the tournament so far.

Priya started her campaign with a shocker 7-2 win over Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medalist lmira Syzdykova of Kazakhstan in the quarter-finals and followed it with crushing 11-1 win over Valeriia Trifonova in the semis, as per Olympics.com.

Priya's compatriot Manisha secured a bronze medal in 62 kg following a 9-0 win over Krystsina Sazykina via fall.

Following a 11-0 loss during the quarterfinals to Amina Tandelova, Manisha made it to the bronze medal bout through repechage round, where she downed French Olympian Ameline Douarre 8-2 via fall.

Pushpa, competing in the 55 kg in the Nordic system, lost her matches to USA's Cristelle Noelle Rodriguez and World Championships bronze medallist Karla Godinez of Canada.

Shifting focus to Greco-Roman wrestling, Karan Kamboj could not make it past qualification, while Ankit Gulia (72 kg) bowed in the pre-quarterfinals stage.

India's medal tally consists of three gold medals, three bronze and two silver medals. On the opening day, India started with two medals, following it with four on day two.

This tournament is the fourth and final wrestling ranking series of the year, will help wrestler earn a better seeding for the World Championships to be held in September at Zagreb, Croatia.

India have fielded wrestlers in men's and women's freestyle wresling and Greco-Roman during the meet. (ANI)

