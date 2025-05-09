Bucharest (Romania), May 9 (PTI) Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa came out with all guns blazing to beat Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan in the second round of the Superbet chess classic here.

Pragg, was at his best with white pieces against the Grunfeld defense wherein the white's central pawn structure proved superior.

The Indian was in command after the trade of queens and was clearly at the top of his game once the players reached a rook plus opposite colours bishop endgame.

Pragg won with ease and looks poised for more.

Meanwhile D Gukesh, the youngest-ever world champion, had to be content with a draw for the second day running against Deac Bogdan-Daniel of Romania.

Gukesh, with white pieces, did everything he had on his hand but the Romanian at his defensive best when it required. The wild game was drawn eventually.

