The FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 will commence at Qatar University, bringing together the world’s elite players for a five-day showdown. While the event features a star-studded lineup—including world number one Magnus Carlsen and World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju—chess fans in India will need to rely on digital platforms to catch the action. The championships consist of the World Rapid event, running from December 26 to 28, followed immediately by the World Blitz competition on December 29 and 30. GCL 2025: Alpine SG Pipers Beat Triveni Continental Kings to Be Crowned Global Chess League Champions; PBG Alaskan Knights Finish Third.

FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 Viewing Options Details

Series FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 Date December 26 to December 30 Time 4:30 PM IST Venue Qatar University Live Streaming and Telecast Details No Telecast, FIDE Official YouTube channel, ChessBase India and Chessdotcom (Live Streaming)

FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Fans in India have options to follow the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 action live:

Live Streaming: Fortunately, fans will have a live streaming viewing option of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 in India. Fans can get to view World Rapid and Blitz online on the FIDE official YouTube channel for free.

Telecast: Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships 2025 in India, and hence, no TV channel will provide a live telecast viewing option. Old Video of Magnus Carlsen Playing Chess With 4-Year-Old Little Girl Gauri Asha On Sidelines of Match With D Gukesh Goes Viral .

India has sent a record-breaking contingent to Doha this year, led by world-class talent across both the Open and Women’s sections. World Champion D Gukesh enters the tournament under intense spotlight, playing his first major event since winning the Classical World Championship in Singapore. He is joined by Arjun Erigaisi, currently the highest-rated Indian in the Rapid format, and R Praggnanandhaa.



In the Women’s section, Koneru Humpy returns as a top seed and a strong title contender, alongside Harika Dronavalli and the rising star Divya Deshmukh, who recently secured the 2025 Women's World Cup title.

