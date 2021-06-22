London, Jun 22 (PTI) In a forgettable outing, India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran bowed out of Wimbledon Qualifiers on Tuesday after losing in straight sets to British wild card Arthur Fery, who is not ranked even inside top-1000.

The left-handed Indian, ranked 148, lost 1-6 6-7(5) to his 18-year-old rival, who is ranked as low as 1038.

Prjanesh made a comeback after the first-set drubbing but the Briton did not allow the Indian to stretch the contest to a third set.

Ramkumar Ramanathan and Ankita Raina are also in action on Tuesday.

