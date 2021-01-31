Leicester [UK], January 31 (ANI): Stuart Dallas, Patrick Bamford, and Jack Harrison got among the scoring charts as Leeds United defeated Leicester City 3-1 on Sunday in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester is now placed at the third position with 39 points from 21 matches while Leeds United has moved to the 12th spot with 29 points from 20 matches.

Leicester City registered the first goal of the match in the 13th minute as Harvey Barnes got among the scoring chart.

However, Leicester was not able to hold onto its lead for long as just in the 15th minute, Leeds got the equaliser through Stuart Dallas. No more goals were scored in the first half and as a result, both teams went into half-time with the scoreline at 1-1.

In the second half, Leeds United managed to make more chances and this finally resulted in the side scoring their second goal. Patrick Bamford registered the goal, giving Leeds a 2-1 lead in the 70th minute.

Jack Harrison then got among the action for Leeds in the 84th minute as he registered the third goal and this ended Leicester's hopes of making a comeback.

Leicester was not able to score a goal in the second half, and in the end, the side ended up losing against Leeds United.

In the match, Leeds held on to the ball for 49 per cent of the match. Leicester had more shots on target, but still, the side ended up losing the game.

Leicester City will next take on Fulham on Wednesday while Leeds United will square off against Everton on the same day. (ANI)

