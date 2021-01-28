Manchester [UK], January 28 (ANI): The bottom-placed team of this season's Premier League Sheffield United pulled off a stunner as they defeated Manchester United 2-1 here on Thursday.

This was Sheffield United's second win of the season. Manchester United, with this defeat, failed to reclaim their top spot as they remain in the second position, behind Manchester City.

Moreover, this was Sheffield United's first win at Old Trafford since 1973. "Our first win at Old Trafford since December 1973," Sheffield United tweeted.

Manchester United started brightly, with Marcus Rashford firing wide before Sheffield United's Billy Sharp forced a fine save from David De Gea.

Kean Bryan handed Sheffield United a lead in the 23rd minute as he headed in his first Premier League goal from John Fleck's corner.

Sheffield United maintained their lead through to the first half. However, Harry Maguire equalised for Manchester United in the 64th minute, heading in Alex Telles's corner.

Sheffield United managed to restore their lead 10 minutes later when Oliver Burke netted a goal.

Manchester United will now take on Arsenal on Saturday while Sheffield United will next play against Manchester City on Saturday. (ANI)

