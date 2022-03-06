London [UK], March 6 (ANI): Arsenal turned on the style as they beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Sunday.

Watford's Emmanuel Dennis had a goal ruled out for offside after only 16 seconds before the Gunners took a fifth-minute lead through Martin Odegaard, who rolled a Bukayo Saka cut-back into the bottom left corner.

The home side responded quickly as Cucho Hernandez met a Kiko Femenia cross with a fine overhead kick in the 11th minute.

Saka then got on the scoresheet on the half hour, firing into the roof of the net after a one-two with Alexandre Lacazette. Lacazette was again involved as Gabriel Martinelli made the score 3-1, setting up the Brazilian to finish from the edge of the penalty area in the 52nd minute.

Moussa Sissoko's control and finish three minutes from time set up a nervy finish but Arsenal were able to see out a fourth straight victory.

That takes their points tally to 48, one more than fifth-placed Manchester United, who play Manchester City later on Sunday afternoon. Watford remain 19th, three points from safety. (ANI)

