American woman basketball star Brittney Griner's wife is trying hard to have the player released from Russian jail after she was arrested at an airport in Moscow for carrying vape cartridges. Officials of the Russian Federal Customs Service have reportedly said that an American basketball player was arrested at the Sheremetyevo airport on Saturday, for possessing a type of oil derived from cannabis. Later, it was reported that the player in question was Women's NBA and Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner.

Griner's wife shared a post on Instagram, thanking people for their concern over the player's return from Russia. She wrote, "Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me regarding my wife’s safe return from Russia. Your prayers and support are greatly appreciated. I love my wife wholeheartedly, so this message comes during one of the weakest moments of my life."

Here's Her Post:

Griner is likely to face drug smuggling charges--an offence that could amount to 10 years in jail. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas while reacting to this incident on Saturday, said, "We are aware of the situation with Brittney Griner in Russia and are in close contact with her, her legal representation in Russia, her family, her teams, and the WNBA and NBA."

"As this is an ongoing legal matter, we are not able to comment further on the specifics of her case but can confirm that as we work to get her home, her mental and physical health remain our primary concern," she added, as quoted by Daily Mail. This arrest comes in the midst of the Russia-Ukraine crisis, a development that has seen relations between Washington DC and Moscow hit a new low. Griner, according to a report on Yahoo Sports, could be used by Russia to blackmail the US.

Griner's WNBA side Phoenix Mercury shared a statement on Twitter on this development. Here's their statement:

She last played for Russian team UMMC Ekaterinburg on January 29. She is also a two-time Olympic gold medallist.

