The schedule for the much-awaited IPL 2022 is out as the BCCI announced the fixtures, along with the venues and timings on March 6, Sunday. The competition had to be played in two parts last year due to the second wave of COVID-19 in India and after being stopped in May, it resumed once again in September and a month later, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings won their fourth title by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final. That rivalry would kickstart the competition this season with KKR taking on CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. Meanwhile, you can download the IPL 2022 Full Schedule in PDF Format here. IPL 2022 Schedule Announced, Champions CSK To Take On KKR in Season Opener on March 26

The final group stage game would be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on May 22. This year, the tournament would have 10 franchise and the BCCI have announced a new format for the tourney, with two groups of five teams each. Overall, the competition would be a 65-day event with a total of 70 league stage games and four playoff fixtures. The final would be played on May 29 and the BCCI are yet to announce the dates and venues for the playoffs. This would be the fifteenth edition of the tournament.

IPL 2022 Schedule, Venues and Match Timings:

Hello Fans 👋 Set your reminders and mark your calendars. 🗓️ Which team are you rooting for in #TATAIPL 2022❓🤔 pic.twitter.com/cBCzL1tocA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 6, 2022

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the competition with five titles. The introduction of two new teams--Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans would only make the tournament more competitive and exciting. A total of four venues have been fixed in Maharashtra for IPL 2022--Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and the MCA International Stadium in Pune.

