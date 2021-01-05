London [UK], January 5 (ANI): Premier League on Tuesday confirmed 40 new positive coronavirus cases after its latest round of testing and said that players and club staff are being tested twice per week.

Twenty-eight individuals tested positive out of 1,311 players and club staff, who were tested from December 28 to 31, while 12 returned positive out of 984 players and club staff, who were tested from January 1 to 3.

"The Premier League is now testing players and club staff twice per week and can today confirm that between Monday 28 December and Thursday 31 December, 1,311 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19. Of these, there were 28 new positive tests," Premier League said in a statement.

"Between Friday 1 January and Sunday 3 January, 984 players and club staff were tested for COVID-19 and of these, there were 12 new positives," it added.

Premier League also said that the three fixtures which were postponed following an increased number of positive tests at two clubs during this period will be "rearranged as soon as possible."

"With low numbers of positive tests across the overwhelming majority of clubs, the League continues to have confidence in its COVID-19 protocols, fully backed by the Government, to enable fixtures to be played as scheduled," the statement read.

Premier League said players or club staff who have tested positive will self-isolate for a period of 10 days.

"The Premier League is providing this aggregated information for the purposes of competition integrity and transparency. No specific details as to clubs or individuals will be provided by the League and results will be made public after each round of testing," the statement concluded. (ANI)

