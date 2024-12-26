Manchester [UK], December 26 (ANI): Everton rubbed salt on Manchester City's wounds after Jordan Pickford saved a penalty from Erling Haaland to restrict the defending champions to a 1-1 draw at home.

With another draw in their kitty, Manchester City's run now sees them with just one victory in 13 matches. While it was another night in rain for Pep Guardiola's side, for Everton it was a reason to celebrate. With another draw, Everton have now had a point against Arsenal, Chelsea and City in the last two weeks.

Also Read | Bhavani Rajput Stars As UP Yoddhas Storm Into Pro Kabaddi League 2024 Semifinals After Thumping Victory Over Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Looking to close the gap between the top four, Bernardo Silva handed the hosts an ideal start. In the 14th minute of the game, Silva's shot went into the far corner after deflecting off Jarrad Branthwaite's outstretched leg.

City looked for assurance but failed to land the second goal. Silva had an opportunity to score again but missed out on the opportunity to double the lead.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test 2024: Khurram Shahzad Rattles Hosts Early as Aiden Markram Fights for Control on Day 1.

As the first half progressed towards its conclusion, Everton found the leveller through Iliman Ndiaye's third goal of the season.

In the 36th minute of the game, Ndiaye had a lot to do before sending the ball past helpless City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and making the scoreline 1-1.

A couple of minutes into the second half, City had the opportunity to lead again. Vitaliy Mykolenko brought down Savinho inside the box six minutes into the second half.

Erling Haaland had the responsibility to give his side an advantage from the spot, but Pickford read the Norwegian's mind and saved the penalty kick.

Haaland netted the ball in from close range after Phil Foden headed the rebound his way. But the move was deemed offside, which kept the scoreline at 1-1.

The match ended at level terms as Manchester City dropped two points, which further reduced their chances of defending the title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)