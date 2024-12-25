Pep Guardiola started his senior-level managerial career in 2008 where he took charge from Frank Rijkaard at FC Barcelona. His five seasons with the Barca first team were fruitful winning multiple trophies. Young Lionel Messi spearheaded the glorious years Barcelona enjoyed with Guardiola. The Spanish coach replicated the impressive feat at FC Bayern Munich and later at Manchester City. He was repeatedly asked whether he would bring megastar Lionel Messi to the clubs he was coaching at the time. But Guardiola proudly kept denying the transfer. Fast forward to the year 2024, where Pep Guardiola enjoyed unprecedented success with Man City, but struggled in the Premier League 2024-25 season. Eventually, Guardiola expressed a desire to take the Argentine attacker to Manchester City which started the big Lionel Messi to Man City transfer speculations. Messi and the Giants: Animated Children's Series Produced By Lionel Messi and Sony Pictures TV Set to be Aired On Disney+, Here's All You Need to Know.

While Lionel Messi himself is enjoying productive performances and seasons at his new club – Inter Miami CF, it would be interesting to see whether he would join Pep Guardiola’s current ‘trembling’ project at Manchester City. Many pundits supported the transfer and added that Messi’s return to Europe will be exciting to watch. Few denied the fact and claimed that Messi has some unfinished business at Inter Miami – winning the MLS Cup and will focus on it with his family in Miami. Football transfers are three-party agreements including the player and two clubs in the deal check how Messi to Man City transfer is feasible.

Loan Transfer Rules Supporting Lionel Messi’s Move to Manchester City

It is important to note that Lionel Messi to Man City is seen as a loan move for six months. Considering the Premier League season length Messi, if transferred to Man City, would be able to rejoin Inter Miami CF mid-way into the MLS 2025 Season and just in time for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. With MLS Club owner David Beckham fine with this arrangement, Manchester City will not have a problem proposing the transfer. Fortnite Unveils Lionel Messi’s Avatar in Game, Shares Intriguing Video Releasing New Update.

Also, both sides are playing in different leagues, which will make many Premier League loan rules void allowing Messi to feature in all Manchester City matches after the transfer. With no player at Manchester City on a loan contract, the defending champions have a chance to loan a player this season as rules suggest that at max four players can be loaned in one season. Furthermore, with 25 players already registered with the league, Manchester City would transfer a player to make a spot for Messi or even the side can use the special rule allowing Messi to replace ‘severely injured’ Rodri.

Financially strong Man City would have no issue paying Messi’s full wages while he is with them. While the Premier League rules back Lionel Messi's loan transfer to Man City, it will be interesting to watch how Inter Miami or Lionel Messi react to the offer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2024 04:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).