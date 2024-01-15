Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 15 (ANI): A brilliant comeback in the final minutes of the game helped the Patna Pirates secure a high-octane 39-39 tie against Dabang Delhi in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match at the SMS Indoor Stadium on Sunday.

Dabang's Ashu Malik (14 points) and Pirates' Sachin (10 points) and Manjeet (10 points) were the performers of the night, as per a PKL press release.

Delhi Dabang KC's Ashu Malik sparked the game into life with a 'SUPER RAID' in the eighth minute, taking out the defensive trio of Manish, Ankit and Krishan to leave the Patna Pirates reeling. Attempting to stave off an all-out, Manjeet pulled off a 'SUPER TACKLE' to keep them in the game.

Inevitably, the first 'ALL OUT' came soon after, as Delhi Dabang KC took a 16-10 lead. That served almost as an opportunity for the Patna Pirates to reset, though, and they picked up their game soon after, with a previously ineffective Sachin even picking up some raid points through the half. The difference, though, was Malik, whose nine points crucially gave Delhi Dabang KC a six-point lead at the break.

Malik's absolute raiding dominance continued well into the second half, and as he racked up points, the Patna Pirates crumbled. A second 'ALL OUT' followed soon enough to extend Delhi Dabang KC's lead to 28-19.

It was not all plain sailing, though. The Patna Pirates fought back in the final quarter of the game and reduced Delhi Dabang KC's numbers. A 'SUPER TACKLE' by Mohit to keep their lead came at a cost, with Ashish issuing a yellow card for violent play. The Patna Pirates inflicted an 'ALL OUT' to reduce the gap to four points with three minutes to play. Within a minute, that lead had disappeared, and the momentum shifted massively. With mere seconds of the game left, though, both teams chose to play out and secure the tie, a fair result in the end. (ANI)

