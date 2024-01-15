The Bengal Warriors and the Bengaluru Bulls players are not going to play just another Pro Kabaddi League game on Monday as the tournament is on the cusp of a historic moment. The match between the Warriors and Bulls in Jaipur will be the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match. PKL 2023–24 Points Table Updated Live: Puneri Paltan Remain On Top, Jaipur Pink Panthers in Second Spot.

Bengal Warriors' captain Maninder Singh, who was part of the first-ever PKL match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers said, "It feels really great that the 1000th PKL match will be played on Monday. I played for Jaipur in the first match and will play the 1000th match in Jaipur, so what could be better than that. Kabaddi is a very injury-prone sport so I feel really happy to be around the league for 1000 matches."

The raider further added, "My journey has been really good and it feels great to have a long career. I am trying to maintain my fitness and keep playing for as long as I can. The game has become very fast now as compared to the first game. There were no Do or Die raids in the first season so if a team took a big lead then its opponents found it difficult to make comebacks in the matches. So innovative rules such as Do or Die raids have made the game very interesting."

Meanwhile, Jaipur Pink Panthers' Rahul Chaudhari, who was also part of the first-ever PKL season, shared his thoughts ahead of the big game, "The 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match is a proud moment for all kabaddi lovers. I wish that the game becomes even more popular in the upcoming years and nobody should ask 'What is kabaddi'. Today the kabaddi players are recognized anywhere they go and this has been possible only because of the Pro Kabaddi League."

Bengaluru Bulls' Head Coach Randhir Singh has seen the Pro Kabaddi League become bigger and better in front of his eyes by being associated with the Bengaluru franchise from the team's very first match. When asked about the significance of the 1000th game, the Head Coach said, "I feel very lucky to be a part of the Pro Kabaddi League from the very first match. The Pro Kabaddi League has provided a brilliant platform to all the kabaddi players. The game has changed a lot since the first-ever match and the league has become ten times better." PKL 2023–24: ‘The 1000th Pro Kabaddi League Match Is a Matter of Great Pride for the Kabaddi World’ Says Jaipur Pink Panthers Owner Abhishek Bachchan.

Randhir Singh also said, "The Pro Kabaddi League has also given me a platform to earn an identity. I would like to thank Mashal Sports and Star Sports for their support. And I would like to thank the fans as well. The sport is nothing without the fans."

The Bengal Warriors and Bengaluru Bulls will face off against each other in the 1000th Pro Kabaddi League match in Jaipur on Monday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 15, 2024 11:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).