Paris [France], December 24 (ANI): Defending Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain have sacked their manager Thomas Tuchel on Thursday hours after the side's comprehensive 4-0 win over Strasbourg.

According to the Goal.com report, the 47-year-old's two-and-a-half-year reign at Parc des Princes is over, with the French champions taking the decision to make a change in the dugout following a mixed start to the 2020-21 campaign.

PSG secured their 11th win of the French top-flight against Strasbourg but still find themselves trailing Lyon and Lille by a point in the table.

Tuchel has now paid the price for his team's inconsistency, with sporting director Leonardo and club president Nasser Al Khelaifi informing the German of his dismissal on Wednesday night, Goal.com reported.

Tuchel leaves a lasting legacy at PSG after delivering six domestic trophies and overseeing the club's run to a first-ever Champions League final.

The Parisian outfit picked up Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue honours last season before appearing in European football's showpiece event, only to lose 1-0 against Bayern Munich.

PSG will now look to appoint a new head coach before their next fixture against Saint-Etienne at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on January 7. (ANI)

