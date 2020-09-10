London [UK], September 10 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) Alphonse Areola has joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

"The Club is delighted to announce the signing of Alphonse Areola on loan from Paris Saint-Germain. The goalkeeper will remain at Craven Cottage for the duration of the 2020/21 season, with Fulham holding an option to make the move permanent," Fulham said in a statement.

After the deal was finalised, Areola said he is "very happy" to be joining the club and is ready to do everything for the club.

"I am very happy everything is done. Scott Parker called me and I had a good feeling. He said he really wanted me. Fulham is a historic club in London and I have heard a lot about the stadium," the club's official website quoted Areola as saying.

"I hope this season will be a good one for us. I want to bring my energy and do everything for this team to keep us where we belong to be," he added. (ANI)

