Dubai [UAE], December 18 (ANI): Pune Devils are all set to make a debut in the fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 league which is scheduled to start from January 28, 2021 in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 is the only ICC-sanctioned T10 cricket tournament in the world. Owned by Alpha Sports, Pune Devils has appointed South African veteran Jonty Rhodes as its head coach and Sri Lankan limited-overs specialist Thisara Perera as an all-rounder. Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir will spearhead the pace attack for Pune Devils.

On Thursday, Amir confirmed his retirement from international cricket to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The Pakistan pacer played 36 Tests, 61 ODIs, and 50 T20Is. Amir went on to take 259 wickets across three formats of the game.

Speaking on his new role, Rhodes in a statement said, "I'm really excited to be chosen as the head coach of Pune Devils. Really looking forward to an exciting and entertaining season ahead."

On joining Pune Devils, Perera said, "I am excited and looking forward to being a part of Pune Devils at the upcoming T10 tournament in Abu Dhabi. This is going to be extra special given that we are a new team with a lot of talent to explore."

Speaking on the announcement, Krishan Kumar Chaudhary, Co-owner of Pune Devils, said, "We are thrilled to be a part of the swiftest and the most exciting cricket tournament played by some of the world's biggest names. With Jonty as our Head coach and the likes of Thisara and Amir we are confident and look forward to a new season of Abu Dhabi T10 Tournament."

Pune Devils is co-owned by Indian film producers Krishan Kumar Choudhary and Parag Sanghvi - the global business tycoons from the real estate, entertainment and hospitality industry in the Indian sub-continent. The fourth edition of the fast-paced tournament is scheduled to be played from January 28 to February 6, 2021 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)