Lucknow, Apr 15 (PTI) Punjab Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by two wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Invited to bat, Lucknow Super Giants posted 159 for 8 with captain KL Rahul top-scoring with 74 off 56 balls.

Also Read | Yudhvir Singh Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Lucknow Super Giants’ Youngster, Who Impressed on His IPL Debut.

Punjab Kings chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Sikandar Raza was the highest scorer for Punjab Kings with 57 while Matthew Short chipped in with 34 as they reached 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs.

Also Read | Kagiso Rabada, Sam Curran Shine With the Ball to Help Punjab Kings Restrict Lucknow Super Giants to 159/8 in IPL 2023 Match.

For LSG, Yudhvir Singh, Mark Wood and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets apiece.

Brief Scores:

Lucknow Super Giants: 159 for 8 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 74; Sam Curran 3/31, Kyle Mayers 2/34).

Punjab Kings: 161 for 8 in 19.3 overs (Sikandar Raza 57; Yudhvir Singh 2/19, Ravi Bishnoi 2/18).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)