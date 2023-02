Chennai, Feb 19 (PTI) Australia's Max Purcell clinched the Chennai Open ATP Challenger singles title with a come-from-behind victory over American Nicolas Moreno De Alboran here on Sunday.

Purcell rallied from a set down to beat De Alboran 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 in a final that lasted over three-hours.

De Alboran, who has been in good nick through the week, taking out the No.1 seed and subsequently Sumit Nagal, continued in the same vein in the first set.

Serving powerfully and hitting powerfully from both flanks, the 25-year old American claimed the set, without dropping serve despite facing four break points. A solitary break meant De Alboran went up by a set.

In the second, which saw the two players break each other's service once, Purcell, the 2022 Wimbledon doubles champion, edged his opponent in the tie-break.

The third set was also an even fought affair with the players holding serve till the ninth game. Purcell broke the American player's serve in the 10th game to seal the victory in the final and capture the title.

It was world No. 203 Purcell's third singles title at the Challenger level.

Results: Singles - Final: Max Purcell (Australia) beat Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (USA) 5-7, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

